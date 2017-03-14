The Pakistan Association of the Blind has filed an application against national population census for not including column for differently-abled and blind people.

“There are over 5 million people suffering from blindness in Sindh and over 20 million across Pakistan,” the Association said.

The Association told Sindh High Court (SHC) that the move is against the rights of the differently-abled. “There was a column for us in 1998 census but surprisingly it has not been included this time,” the applicant stated.

Upon this Sindh High Court Judge, Justice Muneer Akhtar expressed surprise. “This is not a mistake rather a blunder,” he remarked.

The judge ordered Additional Inspector General to notify government and submit its reply by tomorrow.

Additional IG affirmed that he will write a letter to government about this and will ask the authorities to resolve the issue.

Pakistan’s national population census is going to start tomorrow after a gap of 19 years.

