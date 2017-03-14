Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry has reached Washington where he will be taking oath for this new ambassador of Pakistan to the United States.

Aizaz Chaudhry will take oath as 21st ambassador of Pakistan to the US. He will replace Jalil Abbas Jilani. Aizaz will talk to media on 17th March and highlight different aspects of Pakistan-United States bilateral relations.

In a statement Aizaz had said earlier that betterment of bilateral relations with Trump administration will be his top priority.

Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry has been member of the Foreign Service of Pakistan with 35 years of bilateral and multilateral experience. He has served as Foreign Secretary since December 2013.

Earlier, he served as spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry.

In the Ministry of foreign Affairs, Mr. Chaudhry has served as Additional Foreign Secretary for UN and Disarmament Affairs, and Director General for relations with South Asian countries, in which capacity he has remained closely associated with the peace process with India.

Overseas, he served as Ambassador of Pakistan to the Netherlands, where he engaged in active public diplomacy in cooperation with Pakistani community to win friends for Pakistan. He also authored a book "Pakistan mirrored to Dutch eyes" published by Sangemeel publications.