Islamabad - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan has emerged as a linchpin in facilitating connectivity between South, Central and West Asian regions respectively.

While talking to a parliamentary delegation of Kyrgyz led by his counterpart Chynybai A Tursunbekov at Parliament House, Sadiq assured the delegation that Pakistan was determined to facilitate the entire region through the CPEC project and its sea ports in achieving shared prosperity.

“Pakistan is committed to fostering regional integration by linking regional countries into ‘one belt’ of trade, prosperity and connectivity. Kyrgyzstan strategic location and friendly ties with Pakistan shines prominently in Pakistan’s strategic calculation of regional integration”, he told the delegation.

Kyrgyz Speaker Tursunbekov endorsed Sadiq’s proposal for consistent parliamentary engagement and underlined the need for facilitating people-to-people contacts via tourism, cultural exchange visits and meetings of the parliamentary friendship groups.