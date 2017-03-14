ISLAMABAD - The huddle of parliamentary parties Monday once again failed to break the impasse between the government and the Pakistan People’s Party over the terms and conditions (ToRs) for an extension to the military courts.

The PPP participants sought time to discuss the issue with the party leadership as the government had given the indication to accept some of their conditions pertaining to the strong oversight on the functioning of the courts, sources privy to huddle held under the chair of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said.

Talking to media after the meeting Sadiq said that both sides were almost close to striking a deal when the PPP members sought time to have an input of the party leadership in the current scenario.

He, however, did not give the date for the next meeting as the PPP participants said that they would get back to the committee after taking instructions from the party leaders.

Sources said that government was not ready to accept the PPP condition of engaging a sessions judge along with a military officer heading the court. While the slashing down of the extension period from two to one year was also not acceptable to the government as in view of the pending cases the timeline of one year would not be feasible.

Sources in the PPP said that hopefully, the government would accept the scaling down of the timeline from two years to one and a half year. While as PPP wanted, strict vigil on the performance and working of these courts was almost agreed upon in the meeting.

Sources in the ruling PML-N said that the party leadership had directed all the party MPs as well as the allies to ensure their presence in the Parliament on coming Thursday and Friday as the government wanted to see the amendment through both the houses of the Parliament.

Last week Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid had tabled the constitutional amendment bill in the National Assembly for granting the extension to the military courts but he clarified the government’s position that as some parties had still reservations over the issue the bill could be amended before putting to vote after another round of consultation with the stakeholders.

The tabled bill was actually the repetition of the 21st Constitutional Amendment, which had paved the way for the establishment of the military courts in the country in the first week of January 2015, a parliamentarian belonging to ruling PML-N said. He said the consensus bill would definitely see some changes as proposed by the PPP as well as it would address the concerns of the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who had abstained from voting on the 21st Constitutional Amendment.

The PPP floated nine proposals including the demand that military courts shall be presided over by one sessions judge or additional sessions judge with a military officer; the sessions/additional sessions judge be nominated by the chief justice of Pakistan; period will be for one year from starting date; right of judicial review by high courts under Article 199 of the Constitution; high court shall decide case within 60 days; accused to be produced within 24 hours before the concerned court; accused to be supplied with grounds of arrest within 24 hours; accused shall have right to engage counsel of his choice, and provisions of Qanoon-i-Shahadat 1984 shall apply.