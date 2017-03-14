AHMEDPUR- Female journalist Nayab Khan’s luggage was lost while she was travelling by an Air Blue flight from Madinah Munnawara to Multan Airport.

Nayab Khan was coming back by Air Blue flight PA-877 with her husband Yasir Ali after performing Umrah. When the flight landed at Multan Airport at 2pm, her luggage was found missing. She told Assistant Manager Tahir about her luggage and he assured her to recover it within 12 hours. However, despite the passage of 24 hours, neither she was contacted, nor her bag was recovered.

She has urged the management of Air Blue to direct its staff to recover her baggage. It is pertinent to mention that she is also female coordinator of Rural Media Network Pakistan for Muzaffargarh district.

Death condoled

Ameer of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi visited Shamas Mahal Uch Sharif and condoled the death of Mrs Syeda Safia Gillani with her son MPA Iftikhar Hassan Gillani.

PTI leader Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani was also present on the occasion. Nawab Abbasi offered Fateha for the departed soul and expressed deep grief and sorrow on the sad demise of widow of late Shamasuddin Gillani.