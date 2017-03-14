ISLAMABAD - Reviewing the progress of operation Raddul Fasaad, the civil and military leadership Monday decided to step up effort to get rid of militancy and terrorism.

The high-level huddle on security also reviewed the overall law and order situation in the country and implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

The meeting reiterated anti-terror resolve with unanimous and forceful voice and renewed pledge to continue fight against extremism for a peaceful Pakistan.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed satisfaction at the progress made by the military and other law enforcement agencies. He issued directives to expedite implementation on anti-terror operation.

Participants of the meeting paid rich tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the military and civilian security personnel and peace-loving people of Pakistan.

They viewed that enemies of peace and development will never be allowed to disrupt the attainment of peace and security across the country.

The meeting also decided to further energise efforts on implementation of National Action Plan and ensure its better implementation by the federal and provincial governments.

The recent initiatives on better management of Pak-Afghan border were also reviewed in detail and it was stressed that efforts should be made to curb cross-border movement of militants.

The prime minister was also briefed on fencing at several points on Pak-Afghan border to check the movement of terrorists.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Adviser to PM Sartaj Aziz, National Security Adviser Lt-Gen (r) Nasser Khan Janjua and ISI DG Lt-Gen Naveed Mukhtar and other senior officials.

Pakistan launched Operation Raddul Fasaad in February following a fresh wave of terrorism that hit the four provinces, leaving over 100 dead and thousands others wounded.

The deadliest of the attacks was on a famous Sufi Muslim shrine in Sindh and was claimed by the Middle-Eastern militant group Islamic State.

The group has a small but increasingly prominent presence in Pakistan. Fighters loyal to it are known to be operating under different names to attack the government, army and members of religious minorities.

Most of the other recent attacks have been claimed by factions of the Taliban, which is waging its own fight against the government but whose ranks have also cooperated with, and sometimes defected to, Islamic State.

Peace operations have already begun in major cities, but the lawmen have now intensified anti-crime swoops to clear the cities of militants forever.

The Pakistani military says it has killed more than 3,600 insurgents in the tribal zone, with 358 soldiers having lost their lives.

Observers caution that many other militants have crossed over the border into Afghanistan from where they reported to have launched strikes inside Pakistan.