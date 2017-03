According to local media sources, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will visit Karachi today for a one-day visit.

The Prime Minister will be received by Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on his arrival at the Old Terminal of the Karachi Airport. He will also meet a delegation of PML(N) leaders hailing from Sindh province and attend a function hosted by traders of Karachi