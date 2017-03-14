In previous sessions of the parliament which were convened regarding the issue of alleged blasphemous content and disappearing of some bloggers, the NA speaker and Senate chairman had adopted a neutral position which resulted in resolutions meeting their fate despite the registration of cases by Islamabad police.

However, the issue of alleged blasphemous material on social media dominated the National Assembly (NA) yesterday where some members of the house went to the extreme, demanding government to impose ban on social media.

Prime Minister’s son-in law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar made a emotional speech on a point of order. He lauded Islamabad High Court judge, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui for taking firm position on the issue.

He said with blasphemous content still available on social media he does not see Cyber Crime Act as being implemented. “Why are we being forced to lay our lives on the issue? Why PTA does not impose ban on social media? This is going to lead the country towards anarchy,” Safdar remarked.

During the senate proceedings, the voices resonated that the purported actions of those bloggers did not qualify as absolvable in light of benefit of doubt. The views were debated by PPP's FarhatUllah Babar, Usman Kakar of PkMAP, Colonel (r) Tahir Mahdai of MQM and Senator Nehal Hashmi of the ruling party.

FarhatUllah Babar suggested that if the bloggers were guilty of blasphemy they must be severely punished in accordance with the law but further laid emphasis that condemning them in the media without proof and without trial raised serious questions about the motives behind their disappearances.

On issue of mysterious disappearances, the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Balighur Rehman informed the house that two of the bloggers—Salman Haider and Samar Abbas— had gone missing from Islamabad but Haider was back whereas the whereabouts of Abbass were still not known and efforts were being made to trace him.