Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has ordered Federal Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan to take immediate action against ‘blasphemous’ content on social media, reported Waqt News.

“Those behind this heinous crime should be dealt with, without any delay,” the premier directed Chaudhary Nisar.

The Prime Minister further stated that he must be briefed about daily developments on the issue.

“Online blasphemous material is an effort to hurt feelings of Muslim Ummah,” said Nawaz. “Love and respect for Prophet (PBUH) is true wealth and treasure for Muslims.”

The premier asserted that blasphemy is an unforgivable crime. “All concerned state institutions must work according to the guideline of the court,” he stated.

The case of blasphemous content on social media is underway in Islamabad High Court in which Justice Shaukat Aziz has also ordered the government to take strict action against those responsible.