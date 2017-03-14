ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Monday that statements of political rivals ahead of the Panama leaks verdict were an attempt to pressurise the Supreme Court.

Addressing a news conference along with PML-N leader Danial Aziz, she said that opposition parties have started a lethal campaign on social media against the prime minister and his family over the PM's developmental agenda.

She said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were facing a media trial and character-assassination by political opponents. She said the government respects the court and will accept the court verdict in the case and will not challenge its decision.

Aurangzeb claimed that the PTI failed to furnish evidence in the apex court against the PM and his family members in the Panama case. She said the opponents tried to trap Maryam Nawaz in a fake money-laundering and tax evasion case.

“Maryam Nawaz Sharif has introduced “education reforms” for 422 schools of the federal capital and the Pakistan Youth Loan programme for youth as well. She has also launched the first healthcare programme to provide best health facilities to the poor people of the country,” she said.

She said the PM believes in politics of values and he will continue his vision of development and prosperity. She said that due to the effective and concrete steps taken by the PML-N government the country was moving towards zero load-shedding. She said that the PM was inaugurating developments projects on a daily basis across the country.

“The current government is conducting the census after 19 years and even the previous government did not include this important issue in their manifesto, she said adding that the world was accepting the performance of the government in boosting the economy.

While talking about the Dawn leaks case, she said the government will take a decision after releasing a commission’s report in this regard.

Daniyal said the PTI was afraid of the PML-N’s development work and was resorting to coward tactics and fanning anarchy in the country. He said that the PTI chief was levelling baseless allegations against the PM and institutional heads without any sufficient evidence.

He said the PTI was trying to influence the apex court with fake documentaries and posters. He said that the PTI chief has declared a war on the Election Commission of Pakistan because it has reserved a verdict against him.