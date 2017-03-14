Police officers recovered stolen wires of telephone department worth Rs70 million and dry batteries today from different areas in Gujranwala.

According to police, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) department’s SDO, supervisor and cable jointer used to steal underground copper wires and sell them to scrap purchasers.

The officers said that the suspects were involved in corruption of government asset.

However, police have launched an investigation into the matter to arrest the absconders.