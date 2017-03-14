KHANEWAL-The fifth death anniversary of senior politician Maj (r) Aftab Ahmed Khan Daha was observed here at the residence of his son Dr Waqar Ahmed Khan.

Late Maj (r) Aftab Ahmed had won the National Assembly seat, five times from Khanewal on the Muslim League ticket. He had also been parliamentary secretary on defence.

A large number of people including former NA speaker Syed Fakhr Imam, MPA Ch Fazlur Rehman, Rana Irfan Ahmed and PML-N district president Rao Saadat Ali Khan also attended the anniversary.

On the occasion, the participants recited the holy Quran and prayed for eternal rest and peace of the departed soul.