SIALKOT-Contrary to the prime minister’s promise he made seven months ago during a public meeting, the Sialkot-Pasrur Road and Daska-Pasrur Road are still in the state of dilapidation.

There is no implementation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s orders of early reconstruction of both the shabby roads. While addressing a public meeting at Sambrial near Sialkot on August 22, 2016, the prime minister had announced early reconstruction of both the dilapidated main roads. But, seven months have passed to this announcement made by the PM but no practical step has yet been witnessed on ground.

The local perturbed people have already given the name of the “Bloody Road” to these shabby roads, which speak volumes about official apathy and negligence of the local elected political representatives of Daska and Pasrur.

The local people said that the travelling on both Daska-Pasrur Road and Sialkot-Pasrur Road has become very risky, as both of these shabby roads had ever been neglected in all the political regimes as well.

These main roads have now become crumbling having the three to four feet deep ditches on almost everywhere from Sialkot to Pasrur and from Daska to Pasrur. These ditches often present a look of dirty water ponds due to rain and stagnant sewage and sewerage.

The main roads have also witnessed different political weathers as the local political elected representatives had been doing politics over the burning issue of repairing, reconstruction and dualization of these roads. Main Sialkot-Pasrur Road and Daska-Pasrur Road had been waiting for their reconstruction and widening for the last several decades under the shadow of the high political promises.

As many as 35km Sialkot-Pasrur Road is the main road which connects both the neighbouring Sialkot and Narowal districts through Pasrur, Badiana, Sialkot, Zafarwal, Chawinda, Qila Ahmedabad and Alipur Syedan.

People have strongly protested against the nasty situation. They staged a demonstration for early reconstruction of, what they said, the most neglected road, for saving the precious lives of the local people. They chanted slogans against the local elected representatives’ alleged less interest in solving this burning issue.

They said that local elected representatives including Zahid Hamid, the Pasrur-based Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change), MPAs Ch. Munawar Ali Gill, Ch Liaqat Ali and Rana Afzal who had made several announcements giving the “good news” of construction and widening of the road at several public meetings held in Pasrur region during the last several years. However, nothing was there on the ground in this regard, the local people added.

Early reconstruction of dilapidated main Daska-Pasrur Road is the demand of the day to give some relief to the perturbed people.

The people have urged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take serious note of the critical situation and ensure the early re-construction of the roads.