The Punjab government on Tuesday denied media reports on academic relaxation for Hijab-wearing students.

5% marks for Hijab students is absolutely WRONG news... Academic excellence only based on MERIT.. It's clear policy of the Govt of Punjab. — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) March 14, 2017

Earlier, a section of the media reported that the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Lahore had recommended extra marks for girls who wear hijab.