The Punjab government has sent a report to Federal government with regard to the suspected persons.

A database comprising of 68,957 suspected persons within Punjab has been drafted in the first place by the Punjab government.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has also decided to start strict monitoring of the suspected persons and in this regard relevant measures have also been started.

The suspected persons would be subjected to intense monitoring while they would be liable to report prior to moving from one province to another.

The report also reveals that 1400 persons are listed in the fourth schedule while directions to include others have also been made as well.