DERA GHAZI KHAN-The court record is feared to have been burnt in the fire erupted in the chamber of Civil Judge Faraz Arshad here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Natiq Hayat told the media that just a few minutes before the incident, Civil Judge left the chamber and was started hearing of court case in the courtroom. The cause of fire was short circuit in electrical wiring.

He said no casualties have been reported due to timely action by fire extinguishers. However, there may be chances of burning of documents and paper work. The fire was put out in approximately 15 to 20 minutes.