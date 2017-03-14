SADIQABAD-The PPP office-bearers criticised the government for its failure to overcome public problems, saying the rulers have lost public trust and will never gain another opportunity to befool people.

PPP office-bearers including MPAs - Syed Murtaza Mehmood and Ibrahim Khalil and spokesman Rana Tariq Mehmood Khan stated while addressing the inaugural ceremony of People’s Secretariat here the other day.

They urged the public to submit their complaints regarding party affairs. They said that the PPP will sweep the next general elections in South Punjab as the people here are tired of the rulers’ lies and false claims. PPP tehsil president Rana Nadeem Afzal, general secretary Majid Baloch, Habibur Rehman, Usman Mehmood and Mukhtarul Hassan were also present on the occasion.

JI GEARS UP FOR PUBLIC

SHOW ON 30TH

The Jamaat-e-Islami has launched efforts to make its upcoming public gathering a success. “The meeting will be held in Rahim Yar Khan district on March 30.”

JI district naib ameer Dr Saleem Kamboh said while taking to media here the other day.

He said that JI Ameer Sirajul Haq will address the public gathering, adding the JI central and provincial leaders will also attend the meeting. Similarly, the party office-bearers and workers from all four tehsil of the district will join the gathering in form of rallies. He said that committees at district level have been formed for successful conduct of the meeting. He claimed that the meeting will change the South Punjab politics for better.