ISLAMABAD - A ruling party Senator on Monday sought an explanation from former President Asif Ali Zardari over a claim of former Pakistani Ambassador to US Hussain Haqqani that the last PPP government’s cooperation with the Obama administration helped the CIA to kill al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden in 2011.

Spokesperson for former President and Senior PPP leader Farhatullah Babar, however, remarked that all visas — given to Americans from the Pakistani embassy in the US at that time — were issued while following the laid down rules.

“The nation is asking from Asif Ali Zardari that on whose direction, Hussain Haqqani cooperated with the US and in return what benefits the then PPP government took from the US,” said PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi in the Senate while speaking on a motion regarding mysterious disappearances and re-appearance of five bloggers.

He also sought an explanation that what benefits the then PPP government took in return for releasing CIA agent Raymond.

Hussain Haqqani in his article published in the Washington Post said that the then PPP government had approved Obama administration’s request for hunting and killing Osama bin Laden while keeping Pakistan’s military establishment out of the loop.

He said that he had facilitated the presence of large numbers of CIA operatives in Pakistan who helped track down bin Laden under the authorisation of Pakistan’s the then elected civilian leaders.

Hashmi said that neither anyone could be allowed to cooperate with the US government for launching an operation nor these bloggers to discuss State security and nuclear policies through social media.

He said that it was unfortunate that then Ambassador cooperated with the CIA to give an impression that Pakistan had become a safe haven for terrorists.

“Nobody could be allowed to launch an attack on country’s institution as well as our nuclear assets,” he said.

In response, Farhatullah Babar said that all visas were issued at that time

under the laid down procedure and not a single intelligence agency ever objected to issuance of any visa at that time.

“I cannot say beyond that,” he said,adding, that he had been an observer of all the happenings at the Presidency at that time. He said that he was not a spokesman for Hussain Haqqani but he had to clarify being the spokesperson for the former President (Zardari).

Earlier speaking on the motion about the bloggers, Babar who was the mover, asked the Senate Chairman to refer the matter to the Standing Committee to probe the mysterious disappearance and then reappearance of these bloggers.

These bloggers had been criticising State security policies through their social media.

He said that at least five bloggers disappeared mysteriously and out of them four re-appeared under suspicious circumstances.

“But the government did not take any step to investigate who had picked them and what was the reason for their disappearance,” said Babar. Even neither anyone including the bloggers was ready to speak on the issue nor any security institution ever gave any explanation, he said.

“The picture is emerging that some unseen powerful force is behind this forceful disappearances as everyone including the families of bloggers, the Interior Minister, police and security institutions are frightened to speak.”

Thus he said that a new trend was emerging that nobody could criticise State’s security policy.

Furthermore, allegations of blasphemy were levelled against these bloggers on social media without any solid investigation against them, he said.

He added thus a message had been given that whosoever will do this either will become missing or he will be exposed to the public on blasphemy charges. “Because the allegation of blasphemy is a declared death sentence,” he said.

He said that Parliament should play its role as State institutions had failed to fulfil their responsibilities. “Let us take the lead and appropriate committee be given the responsibility to probe the matter as to what happened with theses bloggers,” he demanded.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Senator Usman Kakar said that the phenomenon of enforced disappearances from Islamabad was a dangerous trend as that used to happen in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the past.

He asked the chair to refer the matter to the Committee and also demanded that the Interior Minister should place facts on record.

MQM lawmaker Tahir Mashhadi endorsed the remarks of his colleagues and said that the people who gave a narrative of decency and tolerance were being picked up. “You cannot enforce the law by breaking it or end terrorism by terrorising the people,” he said.

State Minister for Interior Baleeghur Rehman said that the police had contacted Salman Haider, one of the missing bloggers, as his family to record their statements but they had refused to speak. Furthermore, police were trying to get their statement now.

Replying to a motion of Senator Kalsoom Perveen, State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the Prime Minister had rejected a summary for the forced acquisition of land by ICT administration in two villages of Islamabad for the housing society of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) launched by the Federal Government Employees Housing Federation (FGEHF).

He admitted that FGEHF could not launch a scheme for the private people but added that the issue would be resolved with mutual consultations of Ministry, SCBA and other stakeholders.