Hafizabad- Minister of State for Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar yesterday warned against indifference and slackness in the healthcare dispensation, saying the negligent doctors and paramedics will be shown the door.

“The doctors and paramedical staff should perform their duty with missionary zeal to mitigate sufferings of the ailing humanity.”

Minister of state Saira Afzal Tarar stated during a surprise visit to Basic Health Unit Ramke Chattha here on Monday. She inspected record regarding medicines and other medical facilities being provided to patients in the BHU. She said the government is providing medicines worth millions of rupees so as to ensure provision of healthcare in remote areas on par with the urban areas.

“The doctors and staff should ensure better healthcare in the centre,” she advised. Later, she also visited Sooianwala and Alluddinke villages and promised supply of Sui gas to the villages during the current year.