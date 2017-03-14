ISLAMABAD - Lawmakers in the Senate on Monday raised questions over the transparency of the population census starting tomorrow (Wednesday).

At least two senators raised questions over the census process saying the exercise was being held in a non-transparent manner.

The remarks prompted Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani to direct the government to appoint a point minister with whom a special committee of the house could take up census-related complaints.

PPP parliamentary leader Senator Taj Haider on a point of public concern raised the issue and informed the house that Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had written a letter to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar pointing out the issue of non-transparency in the census.

Taj Haider said while the personal information of the people gained through this exercise should not be disclosed, the general information must not be kept as secret. It should be disclosed as to how many people have been included in a block, he said.

He said that CM Sindh had sought that the date of census should be made public by placing on the website of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. He has also called for putting in place a procedure under which complaints about census could be lodged and addressed at the office of assistant commissioner.

Asking the chair to take notice of the issue, he said the equipment from data processing centre had been relocated to Islamabad. He said that this had been done on the pretext of a threat of manipulation in the results of the census. He showed his suspicions that this had been done for manipulation.

PML-N Senator Kulsoom Parveen also stressed the need to ensure transparency in the census. She said that mobile service should be introduced on the pattern of SMS service introduced by the Election Commission of Pakistan prior to general elections 2013 for voters.

The chair was of the view that the complaints will continue to pile up as the process would move ahead and asked the Leader of the House Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq to direct the government to appoint a point minister on the census. He sought response till Wednesday when the house will meet again. He said that a special committee of the Senate would be formed to take up census related complaints with the point minister.

Separately, PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati alleged that management of Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) – one of the top defence production organisations of the country, headed by a serving lieutenant general is reluctant to terminate the services of about 22 employees who had been convicted by different courts on serious charges.

He said the Chairman POF had retained them in top positions despite courts’ orders for reasons best known to him. The convicts who are enjoying top position were terminated from reputable organisations such as OGDCL etc, he added. He alleged that one of the POF employees was an impersonator, who was caught red-handed by the police in Peshawar in the uniform of a military colonel while another person who has recently been arrested was serving as a prayer leader at a POF mosque, he added.