Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddique of Islamabad High Court (IHC) has barred people from doing any kind of publicity for him.

In a press release from IHC the judge stated that he does not like any promotion through banners, posters or advertisements on roads and streets.

“No campaign in my favor should be run on social media either,” the press release quoted him saying.

The High Court judge further banned any public rally or gathering in his favor.

Justice Siddique is hearing a case of blasphemous content on social media, owing to which he has received both support and criticism.

Earlier senior lawyer Asma Jahangir criticised him for turning a ‘court into mosque’. Justice Siddique said in yesterday’s hearing that he has no issue with the comments against him.