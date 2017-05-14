SIALKOT-Public grievance know no bounds as the Sialkot-Pasrur Road and the Daska-Pasrur Road have been left dilapidated for decades while a federal minister claimed that the government has approved Rs2.8 billion rupees for reconstruction of the roads.

These roads have become notorious for accidents as more than 150 people including women and children lost their lives in different accidents during 2015.

However, Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change Zahid Hamid said that Punjab government would spend Rs1.8 billion on the reconstruction and dualization of 30 KMs long main Daska-Pasrur Road and Rs997 million on 27.6km main Pasrur-Narowal Road's construction for providing better means of communication to the local people at local level.

The Sialkot-Pasrur Road has become crumbling having three to four feet deep ditches on almost everywhere and these ditches often present a look of dirty water ponds during rains. The road has also witnessed different political parties rule. Elected representatives have been doing politics on the issue of repairing, reconstruction and dualization of the road. However, it has been waiting for its reconstruction and widening for the last several decades despite tall political promises.

According to Rescue 1122, the travelling on the road has become very dangerous and risky. They added that more than 150 people including women and children have died in separate fatal road accidents on the road.

The 35 kilometre is the main road which connects Sialkot and Narowal districts through Pasrur, Badiana , Sialkot, Zafarwal, Chawinda, Qila Ahmedabad and Alipur Syedaan. The perturbed people have repeatedly protested against the situation. They staged a demonstration for early reconstruction of the most neglected road, for saving the precious lives.

They chanted slogans against the local elected representatives. They said that officialdom including Zahid Hamid, Pasrur based federal minister for climate change, MPAs Munawar Ali Gill, Liaqat Ali and Rana Afzal had made several announcements giving the "good news" of construction and widening of the road at several public meetings held in Pasrur region in the past years. But, nothing was there on the ground in this regard, the local people regretted.

The protesters urged the both federal and provincial governments to re-affix their priorities and ensure the reconstruction of the main road.

Likewise, 28-kilometre Daska-Pasrur Road has also become dilapidated. This is the only main road providing communication facilities to more than 200,000 people of 200 villages of these tehsils. The people intending to go Daska, Pasrur, Chawinda, Qila Kalarwala, Zafarwal and Narowal have been facing great difficulties as no vehicle even the donkey carts are able to pass through these ditches safely.

Affected people said that hundreds of thousands of people frequently travel through the dilapidated and shabby road while hundreds of farmers also bring their agricultural produce in the local Mandies at Daska and Pasrur.

They pointed out that the road was constructed 15 years ago; since then it had never been repaired or constructed due to which it has three to four inches ditches almost everywhere on it. The travelling of minutes takes hours due to very slow movement of vehicles. They said that dozens of main dacoity and robbery incidents have been occurred on the road.

The people urged Punjab government to take serious notice of the critical situation and ensure early re-construction of the roads.