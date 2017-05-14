Islamabad - The army said on Saturday any “misadventure” by the Indian military at the Line of Control could lead to “unintended consequences”.

Pakistan also summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to protest the firing by Indian forces along the LoC, the foreign office said in a statement.

“(The) Indian army has been targeting innocent civilians on both sides of line of Control in recent past. Any misadventure by Indian army across the Line of Control will be a miscalculation, shall be responded with full force and could lead to unintended consequences,” the army’s media arm said in a statement.

The Indian deputy high commissioner was handed over a communique, stating that the ceasefire violations must be stopped forthwith. “India must bring an end to incidents of unprovoked firing,” it said.

In a related development, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited different sectors along the LoC on Saturday.

General Bajwa appreciated the state of operational readiness and high morale of troops, and praised the effective response to ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

Gen Bajwa visited Nakial Sector, where he was briefed about the situation by the local commander, the ISPR said.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza accompanied the COAS.

The army chief also visited parents of Lieutenant Khawar at his home who embraced martyrdom during an operation in Bannu.

Gen Bajwa hailed the supreme sacrifice of the officer and his family for the motherland, the statement added.