HAFIZABAD: Wedding festivities turned into mourning when the bride was gunned down by her lover here in village Rahgo Syedan on Saturday. According to police source, the alleged killer Abu Bakar, son of Akram had fallen in love with deceased Razia of Rahgo Syedan. But her parents refused the proposal and engaged her with another young man Saleem Zia of Sheikhupura while fixed Saturday (May 13) as the date of the marriage. To avenge his insult, Abu Bakar stormed into the house of the girl and opened indiscriminate firing, killing her on the spot. The police have shifted the dead body to the city morgue and registered a case against the absconding accused.