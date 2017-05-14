LAHORE - The Civil Aviation Authority will take measures to save passengers from any inconvenience that may be caused by Shaheen Air International (SAI) on account of sale of its tickets for unauthorised routes.

“The CAA strongly refutes Shaheen Air International’s allegations about the recent woes, distress and agony of passengers being caused by the regulator. The airline has levelled such allegations just to cover up its incompetence,” said spokesman for the CAA on Saturday.

In its statement, the CAA spokesman said Shaheen Air had no experience of flying on new routes. It is trying to mislead the general public and covering up its extreme mismanagement and violation of rules and regulations, he added. Starting up a new and unauthorised international route cannot be construed as a routine timetable change. Sale of tickets for unauthorized routes is not only a violation but also an attempt to mislead potential passengers who are unaware of the ground realities, he added.

“Shaheen Airline has time and again tried to distort the facts and even the judgment of the Honourable Sindh High Court to shift the blame of its mismanagement, inefficiency and lawlessness on CAA. The Sindh High Court has not ruled that the airline has been working according to the standard operating procedures (SOP), the spokesman said.

“Boarding bridge facility was withdrawn from SAI because it had failed to clear its outstanding dues of several months despite numerous commitments from its top management. Furthermore, the SHC has not ordered the CAA to grant the boarding bridge facility to the airline. In fact, it was resumed only after payment of CAA’s outstanding dues on the court order.

The issue of its regular public transport licence is pending adjudication in the Sindh High Court. The CAA has taken a clear stance in the court that Shaheen Air International has failed to meet the codal formalities for the renewal of its licence, which it must do within 45 days in the best interest of safety and rights of passengers.