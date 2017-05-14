SARGODHA: The accused of 20 people's murder and custodian of a shrine has been declared as dangerous prisoner by the authorities of District Jail Sargodha. The jail authorities has sent a letter to District and Sessions Judge contending that accused Abdul Waheed was spoiling the jail atmosphere due to his scuffles with other prisoners and riot attempts. They sought the permission for handcuffing the accused in the jail. He had been arrested from Sufi shrine of Ali Mohammad Gujjar at village 95-North within the precincts of Saddar police on 1st of April, 2017 for killing 20 devotees including four women with the assistance of three accomplices over the dispute of succession.–Staff Reporter

N leader found fake flour producer

SARGODHA: A PML-N leader has been found involved in preparing fake gram flour ahead of holly month of Ramazan. Food authorities led by Price Control Magistrate Raja Liaquat Hayat conducted raids in the remits of Factory Area police and recovered two factories where unhygienic and substandard gram flour and fine flour were being made. The team seized huge quantity of a kind of seed which was being used in preparing fake gram flour. Owner of either of the factories Sheikh Azhar belongs to the ruling political party. Police lodged an FIR against eight accused persons including factory owners and workers.