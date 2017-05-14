GUJRAT-The ongoing digging for laying of sewage pipelines from Fawara Chowk to GTS Chowk has resulted in a host of problems for the residents of the area.

According to affected residents, goal of any sewer line project is to cause as little disruption to the landscape or road as possible but untrained staff of the Public Health Department and the Municipal Corporation Gujrat marked and scratched right side of road instead of middle of the road.

Moreover, the department has also placed huge sewer pipes and other construction material on road, week ahead of the excavation which has caused grave problems for shopkeepers, pedestrian and motorists alike.

Shopkeepers of the area suggested that the MC and Public Health and Engineering Department could execute the project during summer vacations. They demanded completion of project at the earliest to end public sufferings.