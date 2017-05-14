Ten labourers gunned down by unidentified attackers in two separate incidents on the outskirts of Gwadar yesterday have been buried down in their hometown in Naushero Feroze, Sindh today.

The victims' loved ones buried their relatives in their native village of Siddique Lakho, amid a large attendance of locals and government officials.

Two of the victims were said to be brothers while several were recently married or planned to be wedded in the coming months.

One labourer was also said to have been injured in one of the attacks.

The incidents took place in the Pishgan and Ganz area of Gwadar where the labourers were working on construction projects.

Meanwhile, according to Levies sources yesterday, two cases regarding the attack were registered at the Levies Police Station in Gwadar. Sources added that the cases have been registered on the complaint of the injured labourer, Qadir Baksh.

In a statement, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the killing of innocent labourers, saying every step will be taken to bring peace to Balochistan.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti had termed the incident an attack on Pakistanis, saying the perpetrators will be brought to book. He added that it seems that RAW-funded terrorists are behind the attack.

According to media reports, the banned Baloch Liberation Army has accepted responsibility for the attack.

The funeral prayers of the labourers were also offered at the Gwadar Cricket Ground on Saturday evening.

Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Aamer Riaz also attended the funeral prayers.

The labourers' bodies, after completion of medico-legal formalities, were taken to their native hometowns in a military C-130 aircraft.