ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz yesterday wrote a letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres, highlighting the Indian attempts to bring demographic changes in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The letter specifically pointed out the issuance of permanent residence certificates to non-residents, allotment of land to retired Indian army personnel and non-Kashmiris, establishment of separate townships for Kashmiri pundits and settlement of West Pakistan refugees in IOK.

These attempts were being made to convert the Muslim majority into a minority in IOK to change the results of the UN-administered plebiscite, the letter stated. The adviser asserted that the non-implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions was leading to a grave human tragedy in IOK.

“It is only due to the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions that we will be able to end the immense sufferings of millions of Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and bring peace and stability to South Asia,” the letter added.