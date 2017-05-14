NEW DELHI - India signalled it will boycott a summit in Beijing on Sunday on boosting China's trade links to the rest of the world, setting off a new dispute between the neighbours.

The two-day summit is expected to be attended by Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and 26 other leaders.

Without announcing a formal boycott, an Indian foreign ministry spokesman highlighted concerns about China's so-called One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative, a massive undertaking to link the country with Africa, Asia and Europe through a network of ports, railways, roads and industrial zones.

The spokesman also reaffirmed India's opposition to a Chinese-Pakistani economic corridor that runs through disputed Kashmir.

"Guided by our principled position in the matter, we have been urging China to engage in a meaningful dialogue on its connectivity initiative," said foreign ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay in a strongly worded statement released late Saturday.

"We are awaiting a positive response from the Chinese side," Baglay added.

"Regarding the so-called 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor', which is being projected as the flagship project of the... OBOR, the international community is well aware of India's position. "No country can accept a project that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.