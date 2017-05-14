BAHAWALPUR-Jamaat-e-Islami leaders condemned the suicide attack on the convoy of Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haidri in Mastong and blamed India and the US for the terrorist activities in Pakistan.

They said that the government should significantly compensate the families of the victims who lost their lives in the attack and those injured, ensuring the best possible medical facilities. They said the purpose of targeting political and religious leaders by the terrorists was to spread anarchy and unrest in the country. They added that the enemies want to sabotage peace in Pakistan thus the law enforcing agencies should diligently discharge their responsibilities.

The JI leader Syed Wasim Akhtar, Kissan Board Pakistan's Chairman Jaam Hazoor Baksh Laar, and Bahawalpur Ameer Syed Zeeshan Akhtar said that India was directly involved in terrorism in Pakistan; Indian government has threatened Pakistan several times over the issue of Kalbhushan Jadhav. They added that the purpose of America, Israel and India's unity in South Asia is to make China Pakistan Economic Corridor unsuccessful. They said America want to keep the dominance of India in South Asia, it will never want Pakistan and China to play an important role in the region.