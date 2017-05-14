Hundreds of Pakistanis rallied Sunday against an Islamic State suicide attack that targeted a politician seen as close to the Afghan Taliban.

The protesters in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, called on the government to take action to dismantle the ISIS affiliate, which has a growing presence in South Asia alongside the Taliban and other extremist groups.

The suicide attack on Friday, which killed 28 people, targeted Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, deputy leader of the Senate, who narrowly escaped the blast.

Haideri’s Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam is a pro-Taliban Islamist party that is allied with the ruling party of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, illustrating the government’s complex ties to Islamic extremists, some of which it views as allies in regional power struggles with Afghanistan and India.

Rallies protesting Friday’s attack were also held in other parts of Pakistan, said Hafiz Hamdullah, an aide to Haideri.

Elsewhere in Pakistan, gunmen ambushed a vehicle in a northwestern tribal region bordering Afghanistan, killing a government official and his paramilitary guard, said Irfan Khan, a local official.

Another two paramilitary troops were wounded Sunday in a roadside bomb attack in Quetta city.

Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, another extremist group considered close to ISIS, claimed responsibility for both attacks.