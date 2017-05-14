OKARA-A boy kidnapped for ransom managed to escape kidnapper's captivity and reached home while the police have traced and arrested the accused. According to the Okara A Division Police, Khurram, son of Shabir Ahmad, a local grain market commission agent, was kidnapped for ransom by another commission agent.

The police said that three days (May 10), Shabbir Ahmad, son of Khushi Muhammad, owner of Chaudhry Corporation, received a phone call from Waqar Bhatti, son of Maqbool Bhatti, another commission agent and proprietor of Ittehad Traders. "The latter told the former collect Rs1.6 million he owed to Shabbir. At which he sent his son Khurram to collect the money from Waqar Bhatti.

When the boy reached Waqar's shop, he carried him to somewhere and telephoned to Shabir Ahmad that his son had been kidnapped and that he should immediately deposit Rs2 million as ransom in account No.1009966 through online transaction to MCB Jhelum branch, threatening his son would be murdered. Shabir immediately approached the A Division police.

The boy, however, dodged the kidnappers and escaped their captivity the same evening. He reached home safe and sound and informed his family of the entire episode. Later, the police traced the culprit and arrested him. A case was registered against him under section 365A ppc.