BHALWAL-Byelection on labour seat of Union Council Bhalwal was held between non-labourer candidates as one of them runs a car showroom while the other is a shop owner.

Rana Shaker of Chairman Group took 16 votes while Chaudhry Ismail could get only 8 votes. Earlier, Rasab Kahana Advocate had won the Labourer seat but had to vacate the seat as he was not a labourer but advocate

Rasab Kahana said that he was disinterested in that seat so did not pursue the case. So bypoll on the seat was held even now both the contesting parties do not fall in the category of labourer.

The opposition group gave application to the returning officer, chief officer of Municipal Committee Bhalwal Razzaq Gujar to examine the record of the candidates' credentials regarding labourer status prescribed by Punjab Local Government Act 2013. However, the application has been turned down replying that all record has been sealed and consigned to Sargodha Election Commission office.

To qualify as labourer, the said Act 2013 is vivid and says a worker means a person directly engaged in work or is dependent on personal Labour for subsistence living and includes a worker as defined in the Punjab industrial relations Act 2010. However, the Punjab Industrial Relations Act 2010 provides that worker and workman mean a person not falling within the definition of employer in an establishment or industry for hire or reward either directly or through contractor whether the terms of employment be express or implied etc.

Blue-collar worker is a person who works in the construction industry and includes jobs of cement mason, carpenter, teamster, and heavy equipment operator etc. Also a person must be registered in social security department and his employer must have deposited social security fee after deduction made from his/ her monthly wages. And the labourer must have a smart card issued by Nadra office to the registered workers under Labour Policy 2010.

Yasir Furqan, one of the councillors, and opposition leader Bhalwal city, said that its very ridiculous, earlier a technocrat was elected on Labour seat violating the law and in re-elections now, two businessmen contested the election violating the law again as both don't fall in the domain of labourer.

The opposition group also informed The Nation that returning officer committed misconduct even on the day of elections. Despite their repeated phone calls, he remained absent deliberately from the election office violating the law and rules and code of conduct.

It's also to be noted that where a seat reserved for woman, peasant, worker, youth, technocrat or non-Muslim in a local government falls vacant owing to death, resignation or disqualification of a member, it shall be filled in by the next person in order of precedence from the party's list of the candidates submitted to the election commission. It's also strange that an application for candidate's disqualification was given to Election Commission Islamabad directly in transgression of the prescribed law and procedure that clearly provides that election petition challenging the elections is filed in election tribunal having relevant jurisdiction of the local area i.e. joharabad for Bhalwal constituency.