ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday urged the social media users to refrain from negative propaganda against constitutional institutions of the state and warned them of severe action under the Cyber Crimes Law.

The minister, in a statement here, said, "Those, who are using social media for slanderous and negative propaganda against the constitutional state institutions, are warned to desist from this undesirable activity. All the suspicious accounts, which are being used for propaganda against these entities, are under strict surveillance and action will be taken against the users of these accounts under the Cyber Crimes Law."