TOBA TEK SINGH-A Punjab minister said that District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Toba is being provided with four ventilators while Gojra and Kamalia THQ hospitals will get two ventilators each.

Addressing a laptop distribution ceremony at Government Postgraduate College on Saturday, a provincial minister announced that a CT Scan machine will also be provided at DHQ Hospital Toba Tek Singh.

He said a trauma centre will be established in DHQ hospital and the revamping of Toba DHQ and all THQ hospitals of district was also being carried out on fast track. In the next few months, these hospitals would present a new look and different culture while shortage of doctors, paramedical staff and the medicines will also be ended, he said.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir said laptops are being awarded on pure merit by spending billions of rupees without discrimination and that 1,194 students have been given laptops.