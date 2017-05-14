ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again failed to complete investigation in more than 40 mega scams within given time frame and has set June 30 as the new deadline to wrap up the investigation.

According to documents available with The Nation, the NAB had submitted details of 179 mega corruption scams of politicians, businessmen and government officials in the Supreme Court last year.

The bureau had given March 31 for completing the probe in 42 high-profile corruption cases out of 172 mega-corruption cases including cases against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and three former premiers Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, former CM Balochistan Nawaz Aslam Khan Raisani, former CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, former finance minister Shaukat Tareen and former finance secretary Shahid Rafi, former cabinet minister Firdous Ashiq Awan and Haroon Akhtar Khan and Sabah Haroon Akhtar. The anti-corruption watchdog after failing to meet the deadline has extended it to June 30. Interestingly, the NAB has changed the deadline seventh times in completing the probe in the mega scams.

The documents reveal that the NAB had launched the investigation against Sharifs in cases of illegal appointments in the FIA and the construction of a road at a cost of Rs126 million in the suburbs of Lahore to facilitate traffic to their sprawling Raiwind Estate where the ruling family resides. Similarly, Chaudhries of Gujrat are also under investigation in a case of misuse of authority when they were in power. Shujaat Hussain and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf are also facing probes. Pervaiz Ashraf is being probed in the rental power plants (RPPs) case.

An inquiry is also under way against Pervaiz Ashraf and Shaukat Tareen for awarding the RPP contract to M/s Young Gen Power Ltd, Faisalabad in violation of rules.

In another inquiry for the award of the RPP contract to M/s GE Sheikhupura (Pvt) Ltd, Pervaiz Ashraf and Shaukat Tareen are the main accused and Rs2.970 billion were involved in the scam.

According to the documents, a scam of Tandlianwala Sugar Mills worth Rs700 million against Ghazi Haroon Akhtar, Haroon Akhtar Khan is also being probed by the NAB.

A senior NAB official told The Nation that the bureau could not meet the deadline as it was seized with the Panama case. He claimed that the NAB chairman has directed all bureaus to submit their reports in the ongoing investigations of high profile cases to NAB headquarters at the earliest. He said that all bureaus were sending their quarterly reports to NAB headquarters.