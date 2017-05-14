Senator and leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Sherry Rehman asked National Action Plan to ‘wake up’ after Daesh claimed of the attack in Mastung.

A bomb exploded next to a convoy of the deputy chairman of Senate on Friday, killing at least 25 people, officials said.

At least 35 people were wounded in the blast near the town of Mastung, Quetta. The attack was claimed by Daesh, a terrorist group.

Sherry Rehman has asked National Action Plan to ‘wake up’ in her Tweet,

#NAP needs to wake up yesterday. The heinous terror attack in Mastung was claimed by Daesh. Last we were told in Senate "they don't exist' — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) May 13, 2017





She further said the Senate was told that Daesh does not exist then how did they claim the attack?.