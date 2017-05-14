LAHORE: The United States Agency for International Development's (USAID) staff on Thursday visited Centre for Public Policy and Governance (CPPG), and FCC Research and Resource Centre established at Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) where the Centre's Founding Director Dr Saeed Shafqat briefed national and local media personnel about the collaboration of USAID with CPPG along with the Centre's other initiatives.

The USAID team was accompanied by national and local press including the electronic media. The state-run media (Pakistan Television-PTV) also participated in the tour. The tour was conducted to highlight USAID’s education initiatives.

Dr Shafqat highlighted the achievements of CPPG during a press conference after the visit. The USAID team, national and local media appreciated the efforts of CPPG.

The CPPG founding director was accompanied by the faculty and team of researchers working on USAID projects.

Dr Imdad Hussain, CPPG Senior Research Fellow Raheem ul Haque, Dr Raja Ali Saleem, Research Fellow Maheen Saleem Khosa, Saba Shahid, Raffat Malik and Muhammad Hassan also briefed the delegation and participated in the event.