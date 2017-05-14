SUKKUR - In a shocking incident in Sukkur on Saturday, a poor woman gave birth to a baby in rickshaw who later died due to non-availability of basic medical facilities at Sukkur Civil Hospital. Doctors of Shikarpur Hospital referred hapless lady with labour pain to Sukkur Civil Hospital. On her way to hospital, she gave birth to a baby who later died due to lack of oxygen at the Sukkur Civil Hospital. The disgruntled family staged protest and demanded termination of medical superintendent of the hospital.