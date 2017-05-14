

OUR STAFF REPORTER

OKARA

The only nursing school of the district has been without generator since its establishment in 1996 which has left teachers and students at the mercy of outages, being conducted in the scorching summer.

Students of the nursing school told this correspondent that their classrooms, nursing hostel and offices of the administration lack alternative of electricity which, obviously, disturb their study during class time.

They said that several complaints have been submitted by the school management to the officials concerned but nothing has could be done in this regard. They said that the hostel girls are worst victim of the negligence who sufferer a lot amid 12-hour loadshedding, being conducted in the district on daily basis.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Health Department to look into the matter and order the officials concerned to provide generator to the school.

PLEDGE TO FACILITATE FARMERS

The government is committed to providing interest free agriculture loans to the farmers. It was said in a hand out issued here from the Deputy Commissioner's office after a meeting of the agriculture advisory committee held with DC Saima Ahad in the chair.

The meeting was informed that the wheat was cultivated over 495,000 acres, maize crop over 118,000 and cotton was cultivated over 15,372 acres of land in the district.

The government has been giving Rs40,000 per acre interest free loan for pesticides, fertilizers and stranded seeds for the crops.

The farmers must take advantage of the facility to increase per acre yield of their crops.