Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says Chinese initiative of One Belt and One Road would take humankind to a higher level of prosperity, peace and stability through connectivity and close contact, reported Radio Pakistan.

He was speaking at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing today.

The Prime Minister said Peace and development go hand in hand, and nothing can pave the path for peace and security more than economic development achieved through regional collaboration.

He said the initiative signifies that geo-economics must take precedence over geo-politics, and that the centre of gravity should shift from conflict to cooperation.

The Prime Minister said as One Belt and One Road unfolds across continents, we see it fostering inclusion, creating tolerance, and promoting acceptance of cultural diversity. Pakistan sees it as a powerful tool for overcoming terrorism and extremism.

Nawaz Sharif said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a core project of One Belt One Road that aims to connect the neighbourhoods of East and West Asia. He said CPEC makes Pakistan both a conduit and destination for cross-regional investment and trade.

The Prime Minister made it very clear that CPEC is an economic undertaking open to all countries in the region having no geographical boundaries.

He said it must not be politicised. He said in implementing this Corridor, we are not striving to merely leverage geography for economic prosperity; we are also trying to build a peaceful, connected and caring neighbourhood.

It is time we transcend our differences, resolve conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, and leave a legacy of peace for future generations.