ISLAMABAD - The Dawn Leaks issue was amicably resolved between the civil and military leadership following a marathon, mainly covert, meetings between the two sides but the opposition parties in the Parliament are not letting the issue die down and all set to forcefully raise it on the floor of the Parliament.

Senior parliamentarians and political observers said that keeping in view the government’s position on Dawn Leaks even after its settlement the opposition parties were in a strong position to put the ruling party on mat at least on the floor of the Parliament.

The Upper House of the Parliament will be meeting after a break of two days on Monday while the National Assembly was also summoned on the day, probably to complete the mandatory 130 days in session before the close of the Parliamentary year in June, but the opposition parties were all set to raise pertinent questions on the conditions of settlement on Dawn Leaks.

Sources in the Pakistan People’s Party said that they would not let the issue brushed under the carpet and would press government to take the Parliament into confidence on the settlement conditions and would also demand making of the Dawn Leaks report public.

Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf had already rejected the settlement of civil-military leadership on the issue and there was persistent demand of making the Dawn Leaks report public as well as the conditions of settlement between the government and Army, as according to Imran Khan the matter pertains to the national security and all what had transpired between the government and Army should be brought to light.

A source in the PPP informed that Leader of Opposition in the Senate Ch. Aitzaz Ahsan was tasked to put the government on mat on the Dawn Leaks issue in the Upper House of Parliament. Sources in the PPP informed that the party leadership had given direction to the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah and other senior party leaders to evolve consensus among the opposition parties on the issue so that government could be forced to make the details of the Dawn Leaks report public.

Sources said that PPP leadership had contacted some elements in Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf to formulate some arrangements of understanding in the Parliament on issue to issue basis.

On the other hand, ruling PML-N leaders were also preparing a strategy to counter the opposition parties move to pressurise the government on the issue and as the main leadership of the party was away in China to attend One-Belt One-Road Forum at least on Monday the key cabinet members would miss the Parliament’s proceedings. So the burden of defending the government would mainly on the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and the party MPs.

Sources in the ruling PML-N informed that on the direction of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif it was conveyed to all the party Parliamentarians to ensure their presence in the Parliament on Monday so that the opposition’s protest could be tackled effectively.

Sources in the PML-N informed that right now the government was in no mood to make the report of Dawn Leaks public and all what they are to do is to get the sessions of both the houses run smoothly as the next session would be the budget session wherein no matter other than the finance bill could be discussed in the Parliament.

By the time the budget would be passed by the Parliament sometime in the mid of June, the holy month of Ramazan would already be in progress and the matter of Dawn Leaks and opposition’s protest would delay till Eid and would give enough breathing space to government to tackle it.