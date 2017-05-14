BEIJING - Pakistan signed new deals with China on Saturday worth nearly $500 million ahead of Beijing’s international forum on its “Silk Road” trade and infrastructure initiative for Asia, Africa and Europe.

The memorandums of understanding add to $57 billion already pledged for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a network of rail, road and energy infrastructure that is part of the wider Chinese project also known as One Belt-One Road.

The deals came as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the Beijing summit expected to be attended by leaders from at least 29 countries to promote Xi’s vision of expanding trade links.

“China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a core component of your visionary initiative of the One Belt-One Road,” Nawaz Sharif told Xi when they met at the Great Hall of China on Saturday.

Xi called for a swift completion of projects involving Gwadar Port and special economic and industrial parks along the corridor, state Xinhua news service reported.

In total, Pakistan and China inked six new accords of cooperation in diverse fields including Framework Agreement on upgradation of Main Line-1 rail track and establishment of a dry port at Havelian.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang witnessed the signing ceremony here at the Peoples Great Hall of China.

The Memorandums of Understanding signed between the two countries are as under:

n Framework of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative

n Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation (1.5 billion RMB for Gwadar Airport etc.)

n Framework Agreement on implementation of upgradation of ML-1 and establishment of Havelian Dry Port in Pakistan

n MoU on implementation of ML-1 and establishment of Havelian Dry Port in Pakistan

n Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation (0.8 billion RMB for Gwadar Airport)

n Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation (1.1 billion RMB for East Bay Expressway)

In his meeting with President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guest House on the sidelines of the ‘Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation’, Prime Minister Nawaz said his government was making all-out efforts for active implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) though it had made good progress in execution of energy and infrastructure projects.

“China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a core component of your visionary initiative of the “One Belt-One Road.” We sincerely appreciate your commitment and leadership for the realisation of CPEC projects,” the prime minister remarked.

During the meeting, the prime minister was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Pervaiz Khattak and Balochistan CM Sanaulllah Zahri, besides Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Railways Minister Saad Rafiq, State Minister for IT Anusha Rehman and Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

President Xi Jinping was also accompanied by his high-level nine-member delegation.

The prime minister also stressed for accelerating the implementation of projects in Gwadar and establishment of Special Economic and Industrial Zones.

Nawaz said the composition of his delegation represented the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries. “The presence of all four provincial chief ministers symbolises the broad-based support in Pakistan for cooperation with China and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” he remarked.

He said Pakistan stood with China for promotion of President Xi’s visionary initiative of One Belt and One Road.

Nawaz congratulated President Xi on successful holding of the Belt and Road Forum and said that the participation of a large number of world leaders in Chinese capital was a testimony of his leadership and China’s growing stature in the international community.

He said Pakistan-China friendship enjoyed popular support in Pakistan and high-level exchanges were indicative of the fast-growing bilateral relations. However, he also stressed the need to sustain the momentum with a view to further strengthening of this relationship.

In his remarks, President Xi Jinping welcomed the prime minister and his delegation for attending the Forum. He expressed his satisfaction over the pace of growing bilateral ties and resolved to cement the ties further by enhancing cooperation in multiple spheres.

He said the two countries had more potential to strengthen bilateral cooperation vis-a-vis implementation of CPEC and other regional connectivity projects.

CHINA SUPPORTS PAK STANCE ON KASHMIR: PM

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said China was supportive of Pakistan’s stance on the issue of Kashmir and favoured its resolution through peaceful dialogue.

“On Kashmir issue, China has always been supportive of Pakistan’s stance and has assured to continue extending the same cooperation in future as well,” Nawaz said while talking to media following his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, at the Peoples Great Hall.

He said both Pakistan and China favoured negotiations with India as the “most viable solution to the Kashmir dispute.”

Nawaz said the scope of CPEC had immensely increased with the Chinese investment swelling from 46 to 56 billion dollars. He said such a huge investment was unprecedented in Pakistan’s history, having objectives of progress and prosperity of the people.

He mentioned that Chinese companies were investing in Pakistan’s power and infrastructure sectors at a massive scale, which had generated exemplary employment opportunities for the local people.

The prime minister said the economic activity as a result of heavy Chinese investment had caste a positive impact on the lives of the common people.

Nawaz said his visit to China was significant in relevance with the economic conditions of Pakistan, adding “Pakistan was proud of its friendship with China.”

He said economic development in the province was getting good results and several projects under CPEC were being completed at a fast pace.

Earlier, in his meeting with the Chinese PM, Nawaz said Pakistan fully supported China’s giant One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative and would work closely with it to contribute for the region’s prosperity.

The meeting focused on intra-regional trade and connectivity as a crucial factor for sustainable development of Asia and beyond. The two sides discussed progress on CPEC - an important part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s One Belt, One Road vision.

Nawaz congratulated Premier Li Keqiang on hosting the OBOR Forum and said Pakistan fully supported the visionary project. Pakistan believed that China’s strategic policies in the region were for peace and prosperity, he added.

He said Pakistan was grateful to China’s support for the launch of China Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said the CPEC presented a great opportunity for strengthening regional economy.

