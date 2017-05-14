Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Haile Mariam Desalegn on the sidelines of belt and road forum in Beijing today.

Matters of mutual interests and bilateral issues came under discussion during the meeting.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to enhance the relations by promoting cooperation between the two countries in multiple spheres.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister expressed interest to cooperate with Pakistan in sharing experiences on development initiatives.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also held meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing today.

On the occasion, the Belarusian President said Belarus considers Pakistan its best friend. He invited Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to visit Belarus.