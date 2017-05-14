Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s leader Tahir-ul-Qadri said that Prime Minister of Pakistan has left the nation at the mercy of terrorists.

A bomb exploded next to a convoy of the deputy chairman of Senate on Friday, killing at least 25 people.

At least 35 people were wounded in the blast near the town of Mastung, Quetta. The attack was claimed by Daesh, a terrorist group.

On Saturday 10 laborers were killed in Gwadar by Baloch Liberation Army.

Tahir ul Qadiri has condemned the incident and criticized PM Nawaz Sharif on Twitter,



He also said that Ehsanullah Ehsan’s confession, Kulbushan’s arrest in Balochistan and terrorist activities have very similar links,



 