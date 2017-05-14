Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s leader Tahir-ul-Qadri said that Prime Minister of Pakistan has left the nation at the mercy of terrorists.

A bomb exploded next to a convoy of the deputy chairman of Senate on Friday, killing at least 25 people.

At least 35 people were wounded in the blast near the town of Mastung, Quetta. The attack was claimed by Daesh, a terrorist group.

On Saturday 10 laborers were killed in Gwadar by Baloch Liberation Army.

Tahir ul Qadiri has condemned the incident and criticized PM Nawaz Sharif on Twitter,

Grieved to learn about the martyrdom of 10 labourers in Gwadar. I strongly condemn this act of terrorism. — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) May 13, 2017





PM has confined himself to defending himself and his family against allegations and left the nation at the mercy of terrorists. #Pakistan — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) May 13, 2017





He also said that Ehsanullah Ehsan’s confession, Kulbushan’s arrest in Balochistan and terrorist activities have very similar links,

There is a similarity between the arrest of Kalbushan in Balochistan, terrorist incidents and revelations of defunct TTP Spokesperson. — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) May 13, 2017





Pakistan is being engulfed by the fire of terrorism due to silence of current rulers. — Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri (@TahirulQadri) May 13, 2017



