FAISALABAD-Police have failed to arrest the culprits who looted a doctor right at his home, impersonating as CIA operatives about a fortnight ago.

Four people entered the Four Seasons Colony residence of Dr Ilyas on the night between April 27 and 28. They introduced themselves as CIA operatives of Makkowala police station. They said they need money to purchase arms for the police station. But shortly thereafter they took hostage all the family members and looted 48 tolas of gold and Rs half a million in local and foreign currency. Dr Ilyas says he got registered the FIR with the police, but so far nobody has been arrested.Accompanied by PMA General Secretary, he met the CPO and informed him about the indifference of the relevant SHO. He has appealed to the police high-ups to arrest the culprits and get him back the gold and money.