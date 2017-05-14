VEHARI-The police have rendered numerous sacrifices in the line of duty and will never reluctant to the discharge its obligation of a crime-free society.

RPO Multan Sultan Azam Taimori stated at a ceremony held to honour the families of police martyrs here the other day.

The RPO pointed out that the police will spare no effort to defeat the anti-social elements disrupting peace in society. He said that 108 police officials from Multan region including 14 from district Vehari have embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists. He appreciated Vehari DPO Umer Saeed Malik for organising such a beautiful ceremony in honour of the families of martyred police officials.

He informed that on the request of the Punjab IG Police, the Punjab CM has announced benefits for the families of martyred cops and volunteers. "Outstanding due to the martyred policemen, which would take years to transfer into accounts their heirs, are now processed in days," he informed, adding that up to the age of 60, the families of police martyrs will get the same salary and will get a job in police department and if there is no opportunity in the same department they will be able to get job in other departments as well.

Similarly, if they are living in police quarter that will be allotted on permanent basis into their names while if they live in rented home, then a house will be purchased for the heirs of the martyred cops. He lauded that the idea of community policing to connect directly with the people is really good step by the Vehari DPO.

On the occasion, many precious gifts were delivered to the families of martyred cops and two quarters were allotted permanently to two families.

He stressed that today he has found peace of mind together with the martyrs' families in this gathering.

MNA Tehmina Daultana, MNA Saeed Amad Khan Manis, MNA Sajid Mehdi Slaeem Shah, MNA Ch Nazir Ahmad Arian, Peer Ghulam MOhiuddin Chishti, Ch Irshad Arian, MPA Mian Saqib Khurshid, MPA Mian Irfan Daultana, MPA Yousaf Kasalia, MPA Shameela Aslam and MPA Farah Manzoor Rind, Shehzad Dogar and distributed gifts to the heirs of martyred policemen.

Civil society members, trade union office-bearers, District Council vice chairman Rana Shahid Sarwar, Burewala Municipal Corporation chairman Ch Ashiq Arian, Chair man IJRC Sheikh Khalid Masood, Chairman Nadeem Akhtar Rao, Salman Duggal, Rao Tariq Mehmood, Mian Umer Daraz, Shahid Daultana, Rao Muhammad Iqbal Thakar, Muhammad Ajmal Sago, Syed Altaf Hussain Shah, Malik Riaz Ahmad, SP (Investigations) Zahida Parveen, DSP (HQs) Mazhar Wattoo and SHOs also attended the ceremony.