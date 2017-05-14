KHANEWAL: The Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association (PPLA) condemned the Kot Momin AC for allegedly insulting and being rude to teachers of a Govt College. Talking to media, PPLA General Secretary Prof Sheikh Yusuf alleged that the AC unleashed profanity-laced tirade against all teachers of Govt College Kot Momin. He said that his attitude has created distress among the teaching community. He said responding to the incident, an urgently video-link meeting was called wherein participants demanded the authorities concerned action against the AC. They said that they will stage province-wide protests if their demand is not met.–Staff Reporter

Driver, two buffaloes electrocuted

HAFIZABAD: The driver of a mini-truck and two buffaloes were electrocuted in two incidents occurred in different areas on Saturday. According to police source, Adil, son of Sikandar Hayat of Kotli (AJK) was on the way on Jalalpur Bhattian Road in a mini-truck. On the way overhead high voltage electric transmission lines came in contact with the truck near Ghora Chowk on Pindi Bhattian Road. As result, he sustained severe electric shocks and died on the spot. In another incident, two buffaloes worth Rs0.4 million and owned by Muhammad Ayub of Kot Said Muhammad were grazing near live electric wires fell on the ground due to windstorm. The cattle touched the wire and electrocuted instantaneous. The aggrieved villager has demanded compensation from GEPCO.–Staff Reporter

Girl kidnapped, youth sodomised

SIALKOT: Five armed accused kidnapped the teenage sister of a local labourer from her house situated in village Akbar-Satrah, Daska tehsil here. According to police, five armed accused abducted the 16-year-old sister of labourer Amjad Iqbal and took her to an undisclosed location. The police have registered a case with no arrest or recovery in this regard. Meanwhile, an accused Luqman sexually assaulted a 14-year-old youth in crop fields in village Glotiyaan Khurd here. The Daska Saddr Police have registered a case on the report of victim's father Zulfiqar Ali with no arrest.–Staff Reporter