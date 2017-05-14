SIALKOT-The private schools set up in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils have started fleecing the students by forcing them to deposit three-month fees simultaneously before the beginning of summer vacation.

The private schools' owners are also building up pressure on the students' parents by threatening the students to expel them from the schools for not getting their fees deposited in advance.

The Punjab government has recently announced the schedule of the summer vacation for both the government and private educational institutions to be started from May 25 to August 14, 2017.

The parents have expressed grave concern over the highhandedness of the private schools, saying that most of the parents were unable to deposit three-month fees in advance before the summer vacation in sky-rocketing price hike.

They claimed that the miserable situation had perturbed the parents who are unable to pay three-month fees in advance. They urged the government to take note the highhandedness of the private schools. The parents sought the financial relief and urged the government to bound the owners of the private schools to collect the fees on monthly basis instead of forcibly collecting the three months fees in advance.

Japanese delegation

pays homage to Dr Iqbal

A Japanese delegation led by Mr Uda San, Vice President of Honda Motorcycles Company Japan, visited Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of poet-philosopher Dr Allama Iqbal, here on Saturday.

Japanese delegation went around different parts of the historic Iqbal Manzil and showed keen interest in rare personal used things of Allama Iqbal and pictures of his family put on display in the building.

On the occasion, Mr. Uda San paid homage to Allama Iqbal, saying that Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent that was ultimately materialized in the shape of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He said that the teachings of Allama Iqbal are like a beacon of light to maintain tolerance, peace and stability in society.

"By acting on the teaching of Dr Iqbal, the prevailing chaos and extreme tendencies can be countered," he pointed out.